Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCK) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.21

Media stories about Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCK) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Discovery Communications earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.3445921008539 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DISCK shares. BidaskClub raised Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Discovery Communications from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK remained flat at $$20.73 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,982,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,942,966. Discovery Communications has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $7,890.20, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Discovery Communications had a positive return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery Communications, Inc (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S.

