district0x (DNT) Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last Week

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, district0x has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. district0x has a market capitalization of $28.76 million and $3.12 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One district0x token can currently be purchased for about $0.0479 or 0.00000728 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta, Gate.io, OKEx and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002946 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00677406 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00014157 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00185628 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00035708 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00044958 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About district0x

district0x’s genesis date was July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. district0x’s official website is district0x.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

district0x Token Trading

district0x can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, ChaoEX, Liqui, EtherDelta, Gate.io, IDEX, HitBTC, Bittrex and Mercatox. It is not presently possible to purchase district0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade district0x must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase district0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

