Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) Stock Price

Media coverage about Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) has been trending somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Diversified Restaurant earned a news sentiment score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the restaurant operator an impact score of 48.0689248620038 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Diversified Restaurant stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.36. 7,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.44, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Diversified Restaurant has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.12.

Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Diversified Restaurant had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $41.93 million for the quarter. analysts forecast that Diversified Restaurant will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diversified Restaurant Company Profile

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (DRH) is a restaurant company. The Company is a franchisee of Buffalo Wild Wings (BWW).As of September 25, 2016, the Company operated 64 BWW restaurants, which are located in Michigan, Florida, Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. The BWW restaurants feature a range of menu items with a multimedia social environment, a bar and an open layout designed to create a dining experience for sports fans and families.

