Diversified Trust Co Has $6 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 39,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,478,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 62,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 15,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Vetr upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.89 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.58.

In other news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $20,172,712.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,477,673.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNJ stock opened at $130.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $344,350.50, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $120.95 and a 52-week high of $148.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Diversified Trust Co Has $6 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/diversified-trust-co-has-6-million-holdings-in-johnson-johnson-jnj.html.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.