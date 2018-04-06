Oshkosh Corp (OSK) Stake Boosted by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Oshkosh accounts for about 1.7% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA owned about 0.09% of Oshkosh worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Oshkosh news, Director Peter B. Hamilton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $130,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie F. Kenne sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $96,360.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,361 shares of company stock valued at $564,480. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:OSK opened at $79.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5,722.92, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Oshkosh Corp has a 1-year low of $61.74 and a 1-year high of $100.26.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

OSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Oshkosh to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of access equipment, specialty vehicles and truck bodies for the primary markets of defense, concrete placement, refuse hauling, access equipment, and fire and emergency. The company’s brands include Oshkosh, JLG, Pierce, McNeilus, IMT, Frontline, Jerr-Dan, CON-E-CO and London.

