Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Has $356,000 Stake in Dell Technologies Inc (DVMT)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lowered its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DVMT) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,700,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 689.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,039,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,471,000 after purchasing an additional 907,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 310.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,009,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,850,000 after purchasing an additional 763,242 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 324.5% in the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 943,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,684,000 after purchasing an additional 721,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,138,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,577,000 after purchasing an additional 656,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVMT stock opened at $72.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56,026.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. Dell Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.92 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.75. Dell Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a positive return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.94 billion for the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell purchased 12,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.17 per share, for a total transaction of $430,115.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 552,241 shares in the company, valued at $18,317,833.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David I. Goulden sold 4,700 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $411,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,663.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVMT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Dell Technologies Inc, formerly Denali Holding Inc, is a provider of information technology solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Client Solutions and Enterprise Solutions Group (ESG). The Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products and notebooks, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals closely tied to the sale of Client Solutions hardware.

