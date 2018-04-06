Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 375 Shares of Netflix (NFLX)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lowered its stake in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,345 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC now owns 62,715 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,370,000 after buying an additional 17,064 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,173,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $212,724,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Netflix by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $14,360,000 after purchasing an additional 38,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 6,228 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, insider Jonathan Friedland sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.64, for a total value of $673,015.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,412.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 75,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.52, for a total value of $16,997,216.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,997,216.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 452,009 shares of company stock worth $121,912,410. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $293.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Netflix has a 12-month low of $138.66 and a 12-month high of $333.98. The company has a market cap of $125,385.06, a P/E ratio of 235.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The Internet television network reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Netflix had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Netflix will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Vetr cut Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.23 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Macquarie raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Netflix from $237.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $224.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 375 Shares of Netflix (NFLX)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/dixon-hubard-feinour-brown-inc-va-sells-375-shares-of-netflix-inc-nflx-updated-updated.html.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.