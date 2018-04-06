Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Holdings in Dj Wilshire Reit Etf (KBE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Dj Wilshire Reit Etf (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dj Wilshire Reit Etf were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dj Wilshire Reit Etf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dj Wilshire Reit Etf by 327.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dj Wilshire Reit Etf during the third quarter worth $233,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Dj Wilshire Reit Etf during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dj Wilshire Reit Etf during the fourth quarter worth $247,000.

Dj Wilshire Reit Etf stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. Dj Wilshire Reit Etf has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th.

Dj Wilshire Reit Etf Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

