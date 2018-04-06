DLH (DLHC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday. They currently have $6.50 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on DLHC. TheStreet lowered DLH from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded DLH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.75.

DLH stock opened at $5.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.92, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.41. DLH has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $6.83.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 0.09%. research analysts predict that DLH will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 200,000 shares of DLH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Alderman sold 7,150 shares of DLH stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $40,755.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $427,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 234,966 shares of company stock worth $1,402,187. 25.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DLH stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.36% of DLH worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

