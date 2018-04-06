DMarket (DMT) Market Capitalization Tops $15.77 Million

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. DMarket has a market capitalization of $15.77 million and $249,870.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DMarket has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar. One DMarket token can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00005883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

DMarket’s launch date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,863 tokens. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DMarket is a marketplace based on blockchain and smart contracts to enable one-click sale, exchange or evaluation of every virtual item between all games on any platform. DMarket tokens will be the only platform currency supplying item prices for every trade, exchange, fee and smart contract. DMarket wants to create a whole new economic segment. Any kind of collaboration between gamers and games developers on DMarket platform will be regulated by market demand. Therefore, gamers have their own interest in the looting rare items, as well as game developers in creating and maintaining of unique, relevant, and tradable gaming content. Users (players as well as developers) will be able to leverage their own achievements and time spent, either for better gaming experience or for monetary purposes. DMarket API will be supported by any popular gaming engine (Unreal Engine, Cryengine, Unity 3D, etc.). DMarket API will be available for any games, whether old games (from the 1990s) or new ones. This is caused by the existence of a big community which is still playing old-fashioned games, and have been collecting enormous amount of digital items, which can be converted into real value. “

DMarket can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to buy DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

