DMarket (CRYPTO:DMT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.49 Million

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 5:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Over the last week, DMarket has traded down 31% against the US dollar. DMarket has a market capitalization of $15.49 million and $368,685.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMarket token can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00005948 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002885 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00690401 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014392 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00185620 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00035192 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00040543 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket’s launch date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,863 tokens. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket.

According to CryptoCompare, “DMarket is a marketplace based on blockchain and smart contracts to enable one-click sale, exchange or evaluation of every virtual item between all games on any platform. DMarket tokens will be the only platform currency supplying item prices for every trade, exchange, fee and smart contract. DMarket wants to create a whole new economic segment. Any kind of collaboration between gamers and games developers on DMarket platform will be regulated by market demand. Therefore, gamers have their own interest in the looting rare items, as well as game developers in creating and maintaining of unique, relevant, and tradable gaming content. Users (players as well as developers) will be able to leverage their own achievements and time spent, either for better gaming experience or for monetary purposes. DMarket API will be supported by any popular gaming engine (Unreal Engine, Cryengine, Unity 3D, etc.). DMarket API will be available for any games, whether old games (from the 1990s) or new ones. This is caused by the existence of a big community which is still playing old-fashioned games, and have been collecting enormous amount of digital items, which can be converted into real value. “

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta. It is not possible to buy DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

