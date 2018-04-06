Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $73.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dolby has an excellent earnings surprise history, beating estimates all through in the trailing four quarters. Impressive market traction of offerings under three of its new businesses—Dolby Voice, Dolby Vision and Dolby Cinema—are likely to fortify its market footprint, going forward. Also, the company’s partnerships with industry frontrunners are expected to boost market traction of its offerings. The company’s mobile devices unit is expected to benefit from audio and consumer imaging programs, and also higher recoveries. Moreover, its solid financial health and diligent capital allocation strategies bode well for its growth plans. However, the company’s products and services segments are seeing declining revenues, which is harming overall growth. Further, the company anticipates lower recoveries in broadcast business for fiscal 2018 to offset other growth drivers.”

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

DLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lifted their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $64.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6,563.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.74. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.75 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total transaction of $1,073,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director N William Jasper, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $1,334,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 498,820 shares of company stock worth $31,288,698. Corporate insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 25.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/dolby-laboratories-dlb-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast and entertainment industries. Its products for cinema include Digital Cinema Servers and Cinema Audio Products, and broadcast and other include Dolby Conference Phone and Other Products. It offers services to support theatrical and television production for cinema exhibition, broadcast and home entertainment, including equipment training and maintenance, mixing room alignment and equalization, as well as audio, color and light image calibration.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.