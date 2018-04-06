Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $300.16 Million

Analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will announce sales of $300.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $302.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $297.52 million. Dolby Laboratories posted sales of $267.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year sales of $300.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.25 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.35. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

DLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase increased their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Shares of NYSE DLB traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $63.01. The company had a trading volume of 345,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,771. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6,563.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director N William Jasper, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $1,334,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 498,820 shares of company stock worth $31,288,698. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 352.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,657,618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,875,000 after buying an additional 2,069,849 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,761,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,952,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 180.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 563,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,907,000 after purchasing an additional 362,095 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,560,000 after purchasing an additional 139,215 shares during the period. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast and entertainment industries. Its products for cinema include Digital Cinema Servers and Cinema Audio Products, and broadcast and other include Dolby Conference Phone and Other Products. It offers services to support theatrical and television production for cinema exhibition, broadcast and home entertainment, including equipment training and maintenance, mixing room alignment and equalization, as well as audio, color and light image calibration.

