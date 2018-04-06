Dollar Tree (DLTR) & Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Head to Head Contrast

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) and Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.9% of Dollar Tree shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Ollie's Bargain Outlet shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Dollar Tree shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Ollie's Bargain Outlet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dollar Tree and Ollie's Bargain Outlet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dollar Tree $22.25 billion 1.06 $1.71 billion $4.86 20.37 Ollie's Bargain Outlet $890.32 million 4.12 $59.76 million $0.97 61.29

Dollar Tree has higher revenue and earnings than Ollie's Bargain Outlet. Dollar Tree is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ollie's Bargain Outlet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dollar Tree and Ollie's Bargain Outlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dollar Tree 7.71% 18.68% 7.28% Ollie's Bargain Outlet 8.17% 10.55% 7.02%

Risk & Volatility

Dollar Tree has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ollie's Bargain Outlet has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Dollar Tree and Ollie's Bargain Outlet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dollar Tree 0 7 19 1 2.78 Ollie's Bargain Outlet 1 6 6 0 2.38

Dollar Tree presently has a consensus target price of $107.64, suggesting a potential upside of 8.72%. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has a consensus target price of $55.83, suggesting a potential downside of 6.08%. Given Dollar Tree’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Dollar Tree is more favorable than Ollie's Bargain Outlet.

Summary

Dollar Tree beats Ollie's Bargain Outlet on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise. This segment operates under the under the Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, as well as 11 distribution centers in the United States and 2 in Canada, and a store support center in Chesapeake, Virginia. The Family Dollar segment operates general merchandise discount retail stores that offer consumable merchandise, which comprise food, tobacco, health and beauty aids, household chemicals, paper products, hardware and automotive supplies, diapers, batteries, and pet food and supplies; and home products, including housewares, home décor, and giftware, as well as domestics, such as blankets, sheets, and towels. It also provides apparel and accessories merchandise comprising clothing, fashion accessories, and shoes; and seasonal and electronics merchandise, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise, as well as personal electronics that comprise pre-paid cellular phones and services, stationery and school supplies, and toys. This segment operates under the Family Dollar brand, 11 distribution centers, and a store support center in Matthews, North Carolina. As of March 1, 2018, the company operated 14,835 stores in 48 states and the District of Columbia, and 5 Canadian provinces. Dollar Tree, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Chesapeake, Virginia.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. is a retailer of brand name merchandise. The Company offers customers a selection of brand name products, including food, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys. Its warehouse format stores feature a range of products, including hardware, personal healthcare, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn and garden products. It offers cooking utensils, dishes, appliances, plastic containers, coffee, bottled non-carbonated beverages, coffee, bottled non-carbonated beverages, bedding, towels, curtains, laminate flooring, commercial and residential carpeting, air conditioners, home electronics, cellular accessories, dolls, action figures, puzzles, action figures, puzzles, educational toys, board games, luggage, automotive, seasonal, furniture, summer furniture and lawn and garden. As of January 28, 2017, it had operated 234 stores across 19 contiguous states in the Eastern half of the United States.

