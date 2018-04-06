Dometic Group (DTCGF) & Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Dometic Group (OTCMKTS: DTCGF) is one of 23 public companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Dometic Group to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dometic Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dometic Group $1.45 billion N/A 19.63 Dometic Group Competitors $4.22 billion $126.12 million 11.44

Dometic Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Dometic Group. Dometic Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dometic Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dometic Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Dometic Group Competitors 74 335 553 11 2.51

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 6.34%. Given Dometic Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dometic Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.2% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dometic Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dometic Group N/A N/A N/A Dometic Group Competitors 1.97% 16.27% 6.03%

Risk & Volatility

Dometic Group has a beta of 3.59, suggesting that its share price is 259% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dometic Group’s peers have a beta of 1.18, suggesting that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dometic Group peers beat Dometic Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

