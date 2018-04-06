Dominion Cove Point LNG (NYSE:DM) Given a $25.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Dominion Cove Point LNG (NYSE:DM) received a $25.00 price target from equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

DM stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,488.97, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. Dominion Cove Point LNG has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85.

Dominion Cove Point LNG (NYSE:DM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). Dominion Cove Point LNG had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Dominion Cove Point LNG will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dominion Cove Point LNG news, major shareholder Grid Plc National sold 6,783,373 shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $171,348,001.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Cove Point LNG in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Signature Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG by 42.3% in the third quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. 55.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dominion Cove Point LNG

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP owns liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminalling, storage, regasification, and transportation assets. It owns and operates LNG terminalling and storage facility located on the Chesapeake Bay in Lusby, Maryland. The company also operates an interstate pipeline in South Carolina and southeastern Georgia comprising natural gas system consisting of approximately 1,500 miles of transmission pipeline and 5 compressor stations with approximately 34,500 installed compressor horsepower.

