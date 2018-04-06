Dominion Cove Point LNG (DM) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG (NYSE:DM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG in a report on Monday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Cove Point LNG currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.75.

NYSE DM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.15. 101,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,765. Dominion Cove Point LNG has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,488.97, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Dominion Cove Point LNG (NYSE:DM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). Dominion Cove Point LNG had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Dominion Cove Point LNG will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Grid Plc National sold 6,783,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $171,348,001.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Dominion Cove Point LNG by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG by 42.3% during the third quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG by 8.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Edge Advisors LLC now owns 218,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Cove Point LNG Company Profile

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP owns liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminalling, storage, regasification, and transportation assets. It owns and operates LNG terminalling and storage facility located on the Chesapeake Bay in Lusby, Maryland. The company also operates an interstate pipeline in South Carolina and southeastern Georgia comprising natural gas system consisting of approximately 1,500 miles of transmission pipeline and 5 compressor stations with approximately 34,500 installed compressor horsepower.

