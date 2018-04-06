Donato Tramuto Sells 20,000 Shares of Tivity Health (TVTY) Stock

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) CEO Donato Tramuto sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $786,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Donato Tramuto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tivity Health alerts:

On Thursday, March 1st, Donato Tramuto sold 20,000 shares of Tivity Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $770,600.00.

TVTY opened at $39.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,569.51, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.31. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $27.95 and a 52 week high of $48.50.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.22 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

TVTY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. BidaskClub lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research upped their target price on Tivity Health from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 151,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 20,661 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 258,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 57,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 198,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 62,010 shares during the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Donato Tramuto Sells 20,000 Shares of Tivity Health (TVTY) Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/donato-tramuto-sells-20000-shares-of-tivity-health-tvty-stock.html.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.