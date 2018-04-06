DopeCoin (CRYPTO:DOPE) Market Capitalization Hits $4.86 Million

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One DopeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. DopeCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.86 million and $11,964.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.30 or 0.01714920 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007401 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007595 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004640 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015401 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00025599 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00001080 BTC.

About DopeCoin

DopeCoin (DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

DopeCoin Coin Trading

DopeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

