Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to report earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.04. Dorman Products reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $227.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.58 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, CL King raised shares of Dorman Products from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dorman Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Dorman Products stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.39. The company had a trading volume of 140,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,416. The firm has a market cap of $2,269.67, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $60.93 and a fifty-two week high of $88.50.

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $80,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,521.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 55,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth $781,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth $806,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth $6,349,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 72,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/dorman-products-inc-dorm-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-1-03-per-share.html.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dorman Products (DORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.