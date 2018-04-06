Dotcoin Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week (DOT)

Dotcoin (CURRENCY:DOT) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Dotcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. In the last week, Dotcoin has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Dotcoin has a market capitalization of $4.96 million and approximately $6,011.00 worth of Dotcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.39 or 0.01714830 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007417 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007772 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004605 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015400 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00001081 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00019892 BTC.

About Dotcoin

Dotcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2014. Dotcoin’s total supply is 557,053,250 coins and its circulating supply is 292,053,250 coins. Dotcoin’s official Twitter account is @dotcoinnz. The official website for Dotcoin is www.cryptopia.co.nz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dotcoin was developed by Cryptopia and it provides instant payments without the need for central authority. “

Buying and Selling Dotcoin

Dotcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Dotcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dotcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dotcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

