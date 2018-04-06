Doug Black Sells 12,000 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $903,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,371,132.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SITE stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.69. 100,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,910. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $80.56. The firm has a market cap of $3,073.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 1.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $415.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,013,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SITE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS set a $71.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays set a $65.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. William Blair raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc is a national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The Company is a supplier of irrigation, landscape lighting, hardscapes, lawn care supplies, nursery stock, and landscape accessories to green industry professionals. As of October 2, 2016, the Company had over 450 stores.

