Dover Motorsports (DVD) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Dover Motorsports an industry rank of 82 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Dover Motorsports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Dover Motorsports from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dover Motorsports in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of Dover Motorsports stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.48, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Dover Motorsports has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $2.45.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 18.03%. equities research analysts predict that Dover Motorsports will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dover Motorsports stock. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 2.05% of Dover Motorsports worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 24.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

