Dow Chemical (DWDP) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DWDP. Barclays upgraded Dow Chemical from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nomura raised their price objective on Dow Chemical from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Dow Chemical in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.77.

Shares of DWDP traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.25. 2,684,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,112,877. Dow Chemical has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $148,335.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. Dow Chemical had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.46 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Dow Chemical will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Dow Chemical news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 69,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $5,042,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald C. Edmonds sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $1,077,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DWDP. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Dow Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dow Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dow Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dow Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dow Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 70.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dow Chemical Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

