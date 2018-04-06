Folger Hill Asset Management LP Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Dow Chemical (DWDP)

Folger Hill Asset Management LP lifted its position in Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) by 85.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Folger Hill Asset Management LP’s holdings in Dow Chemical were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dow Chemical by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Outfitter Advisors LTD. raised its position in shares of Dow Chemical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. now owns 89,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Dow Chemical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 62,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dow Chemical by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in shares of Dow Chemical by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dow Chemical news, insider Ronald C. Edmonds sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $1,077,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 69,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $5,042,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura boosted their target price on Dow Chemical from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Dow Chemical in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Dow Chemical in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised Dow Chemical from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dow Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dow Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.77.

Shares of NYSE DWDP opened at $65.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Dow Chemical has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $77.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $147,473.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.16. Dow Chemical had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.46 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Dow Chemical will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Dow Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.71%.

About Dow Chemical

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

