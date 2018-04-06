Cypress Capital Group Has $737,000 Holdings in Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its stake in Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Dow Chemical were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dow Chemical by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,460,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,981,000 after purchasing an additional 296,023 shares during the last quarter. Folger Hill Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Dow Chemical by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Folger Hill Asset Management LP now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Dow Chemical by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 776,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,315,000 after purchasing an additional 20,570 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dow Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, WealthShield LLC purchased a new stake in Dow Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Dow Chemical news, insider Ronald C. Edmonds sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $1,077,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 69,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $5,042,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dow Chemical stock opened at $65.44 on Friday. Dow Chemical has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $77.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $147,473.73, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. Dow Chemical had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.46 billion. Dow Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Dow Chemical will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Dow Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

DWDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Dow Chemical in a report on Friday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised Dow Chemical from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Dow Chemical from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dow Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.77.

About Dow Chemical

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

