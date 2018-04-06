Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, March 19th.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Gabelli upgraded shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.43.

Shares of NYSE DPS opened at $118.65 on Monday. Dr Pepper Snapple Group has a twelve month low of $83.23 and a twelve month high of $126.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21,243.96, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Dr Pepper Snapple Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Dr Pepper Snapple Group will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 20th. Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s payout ratio is 51.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,528,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,518,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,699,000 after acquiring an additional 119,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,119,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,331,000 after acquiring an additional 38,886 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,732,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,314,000 after acquiring an additional 768,412 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,372,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,251,000 after acquiring an additional 867,387 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Company Profile

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc manufactures and distributes non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, and Latin America Beverages. It offers flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, mineral and coconut water, and mixers, as well as manufactures and sells Mott's apple sauces.

