Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Dr. Reddy’s bottom line suffered a year-over-year decline in third-quarter fiscal 2018, though the top line witnessed an increase. Earnings were below expectations due to price erosion, and increased competition. The company's North American business is witnessing pricing pressures due to enhanced channel consolidation and increased competitive pressure on sales of some of its key generic products. Consequently, the company’s shares have declined over a year. However, the company remains focused on launching of new products, as well as on improving operational efficiencies and quality management systems. Dr. Reddy’s is undertaking some strategic measures to combat the challenges. The company also enjoys a strong position in the generics market.”

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.51.

NYSE RDY opened at $33.09 on Monday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,427.57, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.28.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 184,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/dr-reddys-laboratories-rdy-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold.html.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.