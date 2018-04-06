Geode Capital Management LLC Has $20.59 Million Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,547 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.14% of Dril-Quip worth $20,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,351,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 842,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,199,000 after acquiring an additional 255,037 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 617,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,432,000 after acquiring an additional 250,480 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 419,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,998,000 after acquiring an additional 120,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 216,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after acquiring an additional 116,385 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Barclays set a $49.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $87,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,396.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $43,990.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,413.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRQ traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,056. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.55. The company has a market cap of $1,689.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $107.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

