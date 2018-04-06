DS Smith’s (SMDS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS) in a research report released on Monday, March 19th.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SMDS. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 570 ($8.00) to GBX 600 ($8.42) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 530 ($7.44) target price (up from GBX 475 ($6.67)) on shares of DS Smith in a report on Monday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.37) target price on shares of DS Smith in a report on Monday, March 5th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and set a GBX 530 ($7.44) target price on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 546.63 ($7.67).

Shares of DS Smith stock traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 473.70 ($6.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,216,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,000. DS Smith has a 1-year low of GBX 5.26 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 565 ($7.93).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a GBX 4.90 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc is a provider of corrugated packaging in Europe and plastic packaging across the world. The Company’s segments include UK, Western Europe, DCH and Northern Europe, Central Europe and Italy, and Plastics. The Company designs and manufactures plastic bags and taps and fitments for use in bag-in-box packaging for liquids.

