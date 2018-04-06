DSP Group (DSPG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DSPG. BidaskClub downgraded DSP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Dougherty & Co upped their price target on DSP Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

DSPG stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.85. The stock had a trading volume of 14,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,469. DSP Group has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $267.02, a P/E ratio of 69.41, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.78.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that DSP Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DSP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in DSP Group by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DSP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in DSP Group by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 17,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc is a global provider of wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. Delivering semiconductor system solutions with software and hardware reference designs, the Company enables original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, consumer electronics manufacturers and service providers to develop new products.

