DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Reaches $3.14 on Major Exchanges

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $3.14 or 0.00047432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $7.01 million and approximately $25,969.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00193084 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00119216 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050945 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00108349 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00197000 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000506 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000967 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003043 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 2,232,901 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

