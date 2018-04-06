Duluth (DLTH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Duluth updated its FY19 guidance to $0.79-0.84 EPS.

NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $20.10 on Friday. Duluth has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $550.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of -0.09.

In other Duluth news, SVP Allen L. Dittrich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William E. Ferry sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $337,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,136 in the last three months. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 431,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 122,434 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Avenir Corp bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the fourth quarter worth about $7,589,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,712,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,572,000 after acquiring an additional 219,671 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 600,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a report on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Duluth in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Duluth in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

