Dun & Bradstreet Corp (DNB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE:DNB) to announce $1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dun & Bradstreet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Dun & Bradstreet reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will report full year earnings of $8.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.96 to $8.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dun & Bradstreet.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.82 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a net margin of 8.09% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS.

DNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.80.

Shares of NYSE:DNB traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,295. The company has a market capitalization of $4,359.62, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $101.17 and a 12-month high of $130.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.5225 dividend. This is a boost from Dun & Bradstreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is presently 55.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 2,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation is the source of commercial data, analytics and insight on businesses. The Company operates through two segments: Americas, which consists of its operations in the United States and Canada, and Non-Americas, which consists of its operations in the United Kingdom, Greater China, India, and its European and Asia Pacific Worldwide Networks.

