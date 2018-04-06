DXC Technology (DXC) Given New $114.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase to $114.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning. JPMorgan Chase currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DXC. ValuEngine lowered shares of DXC Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.67.

Shares of DXC stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.84. 931,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,165. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $73.51 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $28,985.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. DXC Technology had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 222.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,246,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in DXC Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 653,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,125,000 after buying an additional 9,383 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in DXC Technology by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 57,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Claar Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising consulting, applications services, and software.

