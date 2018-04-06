John Jay Jeffery Sells 3,000 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE) Stock

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) SVP John Jay Jeffery sold 3,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,858 shares in the company, valued at $914,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ DXPE traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.38. 25,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,953. The company has a market capitalization of $672.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 2.26. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 59.9% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 46.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the third quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DXPE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens set a $48.00 price target on shares of DXP Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

WARNING: “John Jay Jeffery Sells 3,000 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE) Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/dxp-enterprises-inc-dxpe-svp-john-jay-jeffery-sells-3000-shares-of-stock-updated.html.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.