Dynamic Materials Co. (BOOM) Holdings Increased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Dynamic Materials Co. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,823 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.35% of Dynamic Materials worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dynamic Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 948,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,767,000 after acquiring an additional 18,197 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dynamic Materials by 5.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 768,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after acquiring an additional 42,439 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Dynamic Materials by 9.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 628,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Dynamic Materials by 2.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 392,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 9,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Dynamic Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 361,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynamic Materials alerts:

NASDAQ BOOM opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $394.24, a PE ratio of 188.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.53. Dynamic Materials Co. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $28.95.

Dynamic Materials (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $54.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million. Dynamic Materials had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. Dynamic Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Dynamic Materials Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Dynamic Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on BOOM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dynamic Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynamic Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynamic Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dynamic Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other news, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $542,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Dynamic Materials Co. (BOOM) Holdings Increased by Two Sigma Investments LP” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/dynamic-materials-co-boom-holdings-increased-by-two-sigma-investments-lp.html.

Dynamic Materials Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynamic Materials Co. (NASDAQ:BOOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynamic Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynamic Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.