Dynamic Trading Rights Price Tops $0.0457 on Major Exchanges (DTR)

Dynamic Trading Rights (CURRENCY:DTR) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Dynamic Trading Rights has a total market capitalization of $54.33 million and approximately $51,569.00 worth of Dynamic Trading Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dynamic Trading Rights has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamic Trading Rights token can now be purchased for about $0.0457 or 0.00000692 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002926 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00681287 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014205 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00184600 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00035561 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00045811 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Dynamic Trading Rights Token Profile

Dynamic Trading Rights’ genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Dynamic Trading Rights’ total supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,189,228,953 tokens. Dynamic Trading Rights’ official Twitter account is @TokensNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dynamic Trading Rights’ official website is www.tokens.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokens.net is a cryptocurrency trading platform that allows users to exchange ERC20 tokens and other cryptocurrencies. Trading fees within the platform are paid in Dynamic Trading Rights (DTR), an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. DTR is charged as trading fees based on the market price of DTR at the moment of the trade. A transaction for a DTR holder will be charged at the best ask price, ignoring the market depth. Users that do not hold DTR will be charged a fee in the currency they are trading in. Conversion of the fee cost into DTR will be executed automatically and clients owning DTR will have their DTR subtracted from their balance, based on the DTR’s market value.”

Dynamic Trading Rights Token Trading

Dynamic Trading Rights can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not currently possible to purchase Dynamic Trading Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic Trading Rights must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic Trading Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

