DZ Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Deutsche Bank (DB)

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC lowered Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.08.

DB traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.95. 1,422,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,033,852. Deutsche Bank has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, affluent clients, and small and medium sized corporate clients worldwide. The company's Global Markets segment offers financial markets' products, such as bonds, equities and equity-linked products, exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives, foreign exchange, money market instruments, and structured products.

