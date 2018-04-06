Intel (INDEXNYSEGIS:INQ) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Intel (INDEXNYSEGIS:INQ) in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. Intel has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $51.94.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/dz-bank-reiterates-neutral-rating-for-intel-inq-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.