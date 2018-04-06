e-Gulden Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001737 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $1,937.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.53 or 0.01716120 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007340 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007721 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004588 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015444 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00001075 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00021818 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,701,358 coins and its circulating supply is 16,575,521 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

