Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. BidaskClub raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

NASDAQ EGRX traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.63. The stock had a trading volume of 36,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,264. The firm has a market cap of $786.20, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.38. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $97.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.65 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 34.16%. Eagle Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. research analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eagle Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sander A. Flaum sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $126,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers argatroban for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; non-alcohol docetaxel injection, a chemotherapeutic agent for breast, non-small cell lung, prostate, head, and neck cancers/gastric adenocarcinoma; and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

