Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Stock Price

News coverage about EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. EastGroup Properties earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.1794391687641 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EGP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.21. 106,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,622. The company has a market capitalization of $2,843.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.92. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $95.03.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 20th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 60.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EGP shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.64.

In other EastGroup Properties news, Director Fredric H. Gould bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,724.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Stock Price” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/eastgroup-properties-egp-given-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-17-updated-updated.html.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.