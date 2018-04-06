EastGroup Properties (EGP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. They currently have $91.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Sandler O’Neill restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.64.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.24. 33,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,330. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $75.21 and a twelve month high of $95.03. The firm has a market cap of $2,848.93, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.92.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $71.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 60.09%.

In related news, Director Fredric H. Gould bought 3,000 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,393,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,693,000 after purchasing an additional 154,784 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 812,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,820,000 after purchasing an additional 346,140 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 759,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,108,000 after purchasing an additional 53,112 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.1% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 564,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

