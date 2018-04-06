Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $11.17 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.08% of Eastman Chemical worth $11,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth $113,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

NYSE:EMN opened at $105.32 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $76.11 and a one year high of $112.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,719.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.56. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.43%.

In related news, SVP David A. Golden sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $906,268.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,469.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Damon Cary Warmack sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $435,516.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,935 shares of company stock worth $14,241,099 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.27.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/eastman-chemical-emn-holdings-boosted-by-glenmede-trust-co-na-updated-updated.html.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.