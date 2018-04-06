eBitcoinCash (EBCH) Hits Market Capitalization of $275,972.00

eBitcoinCash (CURRENCY:EBCH) traded down 21.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One eBitcoinCash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000449 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and ForkDelta. eBitcoinCash has a market capitalization of $275,972.00 and approximately $293.00 worth of eBitcoinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, eBitcoinCash has traded 38.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007138 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002937 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00680552 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014199 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00184016 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00035486 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00045664 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

eBitcoinCash Token Profile

eBitcoinCash was first traded on November 4th, 2017. eBitcoinCash’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,285,500 tokens. eBitcoinCash’s official Twitter account is @ebchcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. eBitcoinCash’s official website is CoinPulse.io.

Buying and Selling eBitcoinCash

eBitcoinCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta and Stocks.Exchange. It is not presently possible to purchase eBitcoinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBitcoinCash must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBitcoinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

