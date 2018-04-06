Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

EBIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ebix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Ebix from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Ebix in a research report on Monday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ebix presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.67.

Shares of EBIX stock opened at $74.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,347.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.77. Ebix has a 52 week low of $52.40 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.33 million. Ebix had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 20.67%. equities analysts expect that Ebix will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio is 9.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter valued at about $856,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,407,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ebix by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 18,725 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ebix by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in shares of Ebix by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 62,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

