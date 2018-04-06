Echelon (ELON) Sets New 12-Month High and Low at $4.19

Echelon Co. (NASDAQ:ELON) hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.19 and last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 39406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Echelon (NASDAQ:ELON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Echelon had a negative return on equity of 20.14% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $8.03 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Echelon stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Echelon Co. (NASDAQ:ELON) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 65,103 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.44% of Echelon as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Echelon Company Profile

Echelon Corporation develops open-standard control networking platforms and delivers elements necessary to design, install, monitor and control communities of devices. The Company’s products enable everyday devices, such as air conditioners, outdoor lighting, appliances, electricity meters, light switches, thermostats and valves to be inter-connected and be part of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market.

