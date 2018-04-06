EcoCoin Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:ECO)

EcoCoin (CURRENCY:ECO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last seven days, EcoCoin has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One EcoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00002040 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. EcoCoin has a market cap of $156,141.00 and approximately $218.00 worth of EcoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00045759 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002000 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001643 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,039.10 or 3.18402000 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000193 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00173243 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003788 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000063 BTC.

EcoCoin Coin Profile

EcoCoin (ECO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. EcoCoin’s total supply is 1,160,009 coins and its circulating supply is 1,158,457 coins. The Reddit community for EcoCoin is /r/eco_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EcoCoin’s official Twitter account is @ECO_ecocoin. The official website for EcoCoin is www.ecocoin.us.

Buying and Selling EcoCoin

EcoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not possible to purchase EcoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EcoCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EcoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

