Ecolab (ECL) Sets New 1-Year High and Low at $141.99

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $141.99 and last traded at $141.75, with a volume of 587938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.25.

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity set a $145.00 target price on Ecolab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40,113.77, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 442,519 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.60 per share, with a total value of $59,563,057.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roberto Inchaustegui sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $652,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,727,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,848,529 shares of company stock worth $248,579,565 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene and energy technologies and services. The Company’s cleaning and sanitizing programs and products, pest elimination services and equipment maintenance and repair services support customers in the foodservice, food and beverage processing, hospitality, healthcare, government and education, retail, textile care and commercial facilities management sectors in over 170 countries.

